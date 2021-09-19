Vaccine stock reduced for 15-20 days to make a record on Modi’s birthday: NCP

Mumbai: After the Congress took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on making a vaccination record on Friday, the NCP, on Saturday, claimed that there was a drop in stock for the last 15 to 20 days to achieve this record. The NCP chief spokesman and minority affairs minister Nawab Malik said, “It is wrong to reduce the vaccination stock to set a record on Modi’s birthday. If 2.75 crore vaccines were administered on Modi’s birthday, why is it not there on Saturday and Sunday.”

“People would have benefitted if the drive was carried out at a similar pace since the beginning. It is not appropriate to hold such a program for the ‘glory’ of a person,” Malik said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 01:47 AM IST