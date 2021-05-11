Vaccination policy: MVA partners slam Centre

The Maha Vikas Aghadi partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have strongly criticized the Centre’s vaccination policy. They have urged the Centre to revise it in order to ensure the availability of vaccines to eligible citizens.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the Centre saying, "Despite huge mismanagement on the proper allocation of vaccine to states, the Central government has told SC that no judicial interference required on vaccine policy and that their policy rollout is ‘just & equitable. I find it an extremely hypocritical statement as half of the country is reeling under the vaccine shortage that the Centre has created as it has not ordered enough vaccines. The union finance minister in her budget said the allocation of Rs 35,000 crore has been made for vaccination of eligible persons but what they do now is to put the onus of the state governments,’’ she remarked.

The NCP Minister Jayant Patil has demanded that the Centre should decentralise the vaccination app and make the process simple and inclusive in view of the inconvenience caused to technical glitches to citizens. Another NCP Minister Nawab Malik claimed that the Modi government stands exposed in conducting the much-publicised vaccination campaign due to poor planning and its management.