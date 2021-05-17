Vaccination in Panvel: PMC to start special drive for persons with disabilities above 45

Panvel, May 17: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will start a special drive for Covid vaccination for persons with disabilities in its jurisdiction. The civic body has fixed one hour at every centre for vaccination of persons with disabilities above 45 years. There is a total of 304 people with different disabilities above 45 years in the PMC area.

Following demand from citizens with disabilities and the state government’s direction, the PMC has decided that every vaccination centre will devote one hour for the vaccination of such people on a priority basis. The civic body has fixed 4 pm and 5 pm slot for persons with disabilities.

A circular was issued on Monday by the civic body, directing the medical officer and war room chief to ensure that persons with disabilities should be vaccinated on a priority basis.

All such persons can visit the respective vaccination centre, allotted at the time of registration. As per the circular, they will carry their Aadhar card or photo identity card. In case the person with disabilities cannot walk, he or she can come in their four-wheeler and stay inside the vehicle. They will be vaccinated inside the vehicle, however, they will have to wait for around half an hour.