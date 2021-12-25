Vaccination for children aged 2-18 years soon, BMC ready: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Amid the rise in the Omicron cases in India and Maharashtra being at the top of the list, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has said that Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is setting the stage to vaccinate children between 2-18 years of age. Pednekar said that she has the blueprints ready for the process and that the details of the plan will be revealed next week.

Mumbai schools have been shut for a very long time amid the Covid-19 scare followed by the newly occurred Omicron variant, even if the schools are reopening, the parents are scared to send their children to school without being vaccinated.

"The blueprint for vaccination of children is ready. We have made provisions for vaccine doses. We will reveal the details in a week," the Mayor said when asked about the effect on the functioning of schools due to rising cases.

Amid the rising cases of the Omicron cases, the Maharashtra government on Friday imposed new rules and restrictions including a night curfew and section 144.

Following the restrictions, the Mumbai Mayor appealed to the people to take precautions and take the restrictions seriously. "Tonight from 9 pm to 6 am, more than 5 people cannot be seen in places. My appeal to the people is that if you want the government not to take strong steps, then follow the rules that have been implemented. Do not panic about Omicron, but it is important to be cautious and follow the rules," Pednekar said.

Pednekar also appealed to the people to wear masks and wash hands for the safety of their own and their family.

"The mayor appealed to people going to the market to wear a mask, otherwise a penalty will be charged. People do not follow the rules, hence a marshal has been kept," she said.

"In view of the increasing danger, the Chief Ministers of all the states have focused their attention on Omicron and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is constantly keeping an eye on this matter and has been discussing with the task force," added Pednekar.

(with India Today inputs)

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 10:28 PM IST