Vaccination drive in Mumbai: Footfall stays at less than 70%

The turnout of beneficiaries at Covid 19 vaccination centres continued to stay below 70 per cent mark for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

According to the data shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 6,463 of 9,375 Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs) were inoculated in the last 24 hours at the 22 vaccine centres in Mumbai. Overall, 69 per cent of beneficiaries were vaccinated compared to the 68 per cent reported just a day before.

Senior health officials said police officials, as well as staff from the collector's office and civic departments, are amongst those coming forward. Moreover, walk-ins continue to be the preferred mode. “It doesn’t mean HCWs and FLWs are not coming forward. All the registered beneficiaries are visiting vaccine booths according to their time and comfort. Sometimes, they are stuck in their work, due to which the numbers get reduced,” he said.

Meanwhile, the civic body has been increasing the number of the COVID-19 vaccine centres on a daily basis. Currently, there are 22 vaccine booths across the city, of which 10 have been added in the last week.

Suresh Kakani, an additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said, “Our priority is people who are willing to get vaccinated. We are getting a very good response through walk-ins. Gradually, the overall turnout has also been increasing.”