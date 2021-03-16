Vaccination drive in Mumbai: 42,534 beneficiaries get jab on Tuesday

For the second consecutive day, more than 40,000 beneficiaries were inoculated at the vaccine centres across the city. According to the vaccine data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 42,534 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Tuesday, of which 25,492 were inoculated at the BMC vaccine centres followed by 14,790 at private hospitals.

Of the 42,534 vaccinated in Mumbai on Tuesday, 40,699 took Covishield and 1,835 took Covaxin. Five centres have been given 2,000 doses each of Covaxin.

The BMC also started administering doses of Covishield and the COVAXIN vaccines in five of the jumbo centres of the city from Monday. These five facilities are Nair Hospital, BKC jumbo facility, Seven Hills, Mulund jumbo facility, and Dahisar jumbo facility.

Worryingly, Pune and Thane reported a shortage of vaccines, though officials said Mumbai had adequate doses for the next 8-10 days. BMC’s executive health officer Dr. Mangala Gomare said the city had over 3 lakh doses.

“Our priority now is to speed up the drive. We have sent names of dozen more hospitals to the Centre for approval,” said Dr. Gomare adding that as hospitals are ready with infrastructure, names will be sent for approval. Civic authorities had said the plan is to complete the vaccination of 30 lakh people from priority groups before the monsoon.