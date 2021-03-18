Vaccination drive continues to be smooth in Mumbai; shortage in Pune & Thane

Nearly 40,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated at the 91 vaccine centres across Mumbai on Wednesday. According to the vaccine data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 38,369 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, of which 35,337 were given Covishiled and 4,032 were inoculated Covaxin. However, the eight beneficiaries showed mild side effects

The BMC also started administering doses of Covishield and the COVAXIN vaccines in five of the jumbo centres of the city from Monday. These five facilities are Nair Hospital, BKC jumbo facility, Seven Hills, Mulund jumbo facility, and Dahisar jumbo facility.

Worryingly, Pune and Thane reported a shortage of vaccines, though officials said Mumbai had adequate doses for the next 8-10 days. BMC’s executive health officer Dr. Mangala Gomare said the city had over 3 lakh doses.

Dr. Deepak Baid, President, Association of Medical Consultants said currently, private hospitals would be given a daily target of vaccinating 100 senior citizens. But to expedite the process, they need to increase the target to 300. “It is a welcome move and we need to also increase the number of those vaccinated from 100 to 300 per day,” he said.