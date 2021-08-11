‘Vaccinated bedridden patients have not shown adverse effects’

Almost a week after the BMC started its door-to-door vaccination drive, the civic body informed the High court that so far, none have shown any adverse effects to the vaccine. It also informed the court that 1,317 bedridden patients have got the jab untill August 9.

An affidavit was filed by Dr. Mangala Gomare, BMC’s executive health officer, before the High Court in response to a PIL filed by advocated Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari. In the PIL, the petitioners had asked the Union government to start door-to-door vaccination for those above 75 years, physically challenged, bedridden and wheelchair-bound as these person would be unable to visit the vaccination centres.

The affidavit stated, “Till August 9, 1,317 bedridden citizens have been vaccinated during the door-to-door drive. No incidence of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) has been reported.” sSo far, 4,889 bedridden individuals have registered for home vaccination.

Before starting the drive on August 2, the BMC had carried out a pilot run on July 30, with the help of an NGO, during which 37 people were vaccinated at their homes. Since August 2, the BMC began the drive in all its 24 wards.

As per the earlier HC directions, the BMC has said that they had to take help from NGOs in some wards for manpower and basic life support ambulances. The NGO informs the patients three to four days before the vaccination. They arrange for doctors who wait with the patient post-vaccination. This helps ‘ease the burden on the already strained public health system’.

During the hearing last week, Kapadia had pointed out to the court that many bedridden patients are finding it difficult to get a certificate from their local doctors stating that are “fit for Covid vaccine”. The HC had then asked her to give her suggestions to improve the drive.

An affidavit filed by Kapadia suggested that “in events where the beneficiaries’ physician is unable to give a certificate, the BMC doctor can give the certificate after visiting them personally 48 hours prior to the vaccination.”

She also suggested that an easy booking system should be started for registration for home vaccination which, includes helpline number, website, SMS booking and WhatsApp booking. So far, the BMC has an email address where patients can register.

“There can be an app created where medical history of the beneficiary can be stored on registration so that if any adverse effect happens immediately tracking the medical record treatment can be taken forward without delay,” adds her affidavit.

The PILs were filed seeking home vaccination for the bed-ridden stating that these persons would be unable to go to the vaccination centres.

Initially, the Centre had expressed its inability to introduce the door-to-door vaccination drive on the grounds of wastage of vaccines and risk of adverse reactions.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 11:24 PM IST