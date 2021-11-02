'Vaccinate entire state with first dose till November 30': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells district collectors

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed all district officials to make sure that by November 30, all citizens in the state must have received first dose atleast. The CM's directions comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's review meeting with district officials which have less vaccination coverage.

The Chief Minister appealed to the citizens to give preference to both the doses without any hesitation as the coronavirus has not completely gone yet.

Instructing them to try to ensure 100% vaccination in their respective districts, the Mr Thackeray also directed the officials to involve people from all walks of life and religions in this vaccination drive.

Saying that even if the Covid cases have declined in the state the CM advised citizens to follow protocols. Although the rate of infection is low, the count of testing should not be low, the CM said.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said local officials should be involved in the vaccination drive. Both doses of vaccine should be made mandatory for health workers and front line workers, he said.

Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte said that the Collector should analyse the statistics of vaccination and decide the policy on vaccination accordingly. After Diwali, special measures should be taken to speed up vaccination, he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 1,078 fresh COVID-19 cases, a rise of 269 from a day ago, and 48 new fatalities, up from 10 the previous day, the health department said.

With these additions, the statewide coronavirus tally rose to 66,12,965, while the death toll increased to 1,40,274, a department official said.

