V S. Solanki serves Railways for 37 years, retires

V S. Solanki, Assistant Divisional Engineer has retired after yeomen service to the Railways for 37 years on June 30, 2020.

Solanki started his career in Railways as PWI, actively served CRMS for 25 years in various capacities and also as Railway’s General Secretary & Divisional Chairman. During his service he guided and helped numerous Railway Employees. A memorable farewell maintaining social distancing was organised by Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar Railway Welfare Committee.