Uttarakhand: Bus with passengers from Maharashtra overturns; 21 injured

A bus full of passengers overturned near Kaudiyala under Devprayag Police Station limits.

The State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) has reached the spot. As per the information shared by the SDRF official, the bus had 33 passengers including 2 children. "They were going from Kedarnath to Haridwar and 21 injured have been taken to Rishikesh. All of them are residents of Maharashtra," he added.