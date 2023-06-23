Uttar Pradesh Man Arrested for Mumbai-Pune Bomb Threat Calls; Extortion Plot Uncovered | Representative image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has arrested a man named Darvesh Rajbhar from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making threat calls regarding "bombings" in Mumbai and Pune. The call, which occurred on Thursday morning, stated that simultaneous blasts would occur on June 24 at Andheri and Kurla in Mumbai, as well as in Pune.

SIT formed to investigate matter

Upon receiving these phone calls, the police swiftly formed a special team to investigate the matter, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) at Amboli Police Station. The team, consisting of officers from Oshiwara and Amboli Police Stations, initiated the investigation by tracing the caller's number. The number was traced to the Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh, specifically within the jurisdiction of Newadhiya Police Station.

Working in collaboration with the Newadhiya Police, the Mumbai Police apprehended the accused, a 22-year-old man who had previously worked as a wage laborer in Mumbai. Rajbhar, who is currently unemployed, informed the police that his family's financial situation had worsened. A day prior to making the calls, he came across certain Twitter posts mentioning the "helpline numbers" of the Mumbai Police, which gave him the idea of making quick money.

Accused wanted to make quick money

Rajbhar contacted these "helpline numbers" and demanded Rs 2 lakh from the police. He threatened them with false bomb blasts scheduled for June 24 in Andheri, Kurla, and Pune. He further informed the police that if they complied with his demands, the bomb blasts would be averted.

Rajbhar was taken to Khar Police Station for further investigation and presented in court on Friday morning, where he was remanded to police custody for four days.

A case has been registered against him under sections 505 (1) (b) (intent to cause fear or alarm to the public, inducing an offense against the State or public tranquility), 505 (2) (statements encouraging enmity, animosity, or ill-will between classes), and 182 (providing false information with intent to cause a public servant to use their lawful power).