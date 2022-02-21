Uttar Pradesh: Hooch Tragedy in Poll time at Azamgarh, spurious liquor claims seven lives

In poll bound Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh seven people have died on Monday after consuming spurious liquor. More than a dozen people have been admitted to hospital who also consumed illicit liquor.

The incident occurred in several villages under Ahraula police station of Azamgarh where people had fallen ill after consuming liquor purchased from a local vendor. According to local police officials, over two dozen people fainted after consumption of illicit liquor on Sunday night and were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Irate over the hooch tragedy the villagers staged demonstration and blocked traffic on main road leading to Azamgarh city. According to the district magistrate of Azamgarh, three people have died due to consumption of spurious liquor while two succumbed due to heart attack. He said that action would be taken against the liquor mafias in the district. The DM said that NSA would be slapped against those selling and making illicit liquor in the district.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 09:42 PM IST