Uttan: Caught in their net, fishermen release rare whale shark back into the sea -- see pics

A group of fishermen from Uttan near Bhayandar safely released a 20-feet long dotted whale shark, which had got caught in their net during fishing in the Arabian Sea on Wednesday.
David Garya- a fisherman from the Bhatte Bunder area of Uttan was at sea along with his employees aboard his fishing vessel - Sahara Boat when they felt huge jerks in the nets which they had casted around 12 nautical miles off the Mumbai coastline.
One of the largest endangered species in the ocean, the whale shark is fondly known as the Gentle Giant or Dev-Maasa in the fishing community. Realizing that it was an endangered species, the fishermen carefully disentangled the nets to ensure that the whale wriggled free and safely returned to its natural habitat.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)