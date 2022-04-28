Use of masks not mandatory in Maharashtra, says health minister Rajesh Tope

Despite a surge in COVID 19 cases, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday decided not to make the use of masks mandatory in the state. This was announced by Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope after the weekly cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. ‘’The state government is keeping a close vigil on the present COVID 19 situation. As of now use of masks has not been made compulsory. The citizens will not have to pay any fine for lack of use of masks. However, my appeal is that citizens need to wear masks in public places,’’ he said.

The state government had relaxed the norms for the mandatory use of masks from Gudi Padwa making it optional.

The cabinet’s decision came a day after the CM asked the district collectors to impress upon people to wear masks, at least in closed spaces like cinema halls, auditoriums and offices. He also said efforts should be made to stop the fourth wave of the pandemic. “If we don’t want restrictions again, self-discipline, use of masks and vaccination are inevitable,” he added.

The cabinet’s decision is important especially when several states including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have made use of masks mandatory and also imposed fines for non compliance.

Tope explained that the state government is taking measures to curb spread of virus and infection by stepping up the pace of testing and vaccination.

The Task Force headed by Dr Sanjay Oak in its presentation to the CM had suggested the use of masks in confined places should be made mandatory. The Task Force member Dr Rahul Pandit appealed to the citizens not to panic but wear masks in closed places.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 07:11 PM IST