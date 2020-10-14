Use Mumbai rainwater for irrigation, industries: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, suggestingthat rain water from Mumbai be used for irrigation, supply to industries around the city and for horticulture in cities like Nashik and Ahmednagar.

Excess water can also be carriedto drought-prone areas for domestic and other uses to overcome water scarcity, he said in the letter.

"If systematically planned, flood water, drainage and sewerage can be diverted towards Thane (adjoining Mumbai), and the entire diverted influx can be stored in a dam after treating the water midway," he said.

"This water can be used for irrigation and industries around the city and for horticulture purpose in cities like Nashik and Ahmednagar," Gadkari said.

This plan can helpto solve "troubles created due to the Mithi river" in Mumbai which has become a critical issue over the years, he said in the letter.

"I propose that a barrage should bebuilt on the Mithi riverand the water can be flown into the sea," he said.

The Union transport minister also said the state government should take up a project to convert all city roads into cement-concrete roads "as tar roads do not sustain heavy rains".

Concrete roads can be constructedin Mumbai along with advanced drainage system to carry sewerage and flood water, he said.

Gadkari called for an integrated plan to resolve the problems of flood, drainage management, sewerage, potable water in Mumbai.

He saidthe task of preparing a DPR (detailed project report) should be handed over to an international consultant.

He also asked the state government to prepare a DPRfor formation of state water grid to overcome the recurringcrisis of floods.

Gadkari marked a copy of his letter to NCP president Sharad Pawar, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan and Jayant Patil.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are alliance partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.