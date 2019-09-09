Use Marathi on metro foundation stone: MNS

Mumbai: A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader has expressed anger against the state government for not inscribing Marathi on the metro foundation stone.

Sandeep Deshpande, the MNS leader, in a tweet on Sunday, criticised the Fadnavis government for neglecting the Marathi language and favouring Hindi.

His tweet read, “The foundation stone laid by PM Modi for metro projects does not have Marathi language on it. Despite no connection, the Hindi language is inscribed on the stone. The state govt seems to be favouring Hindi. We strongly condemn it.”

The anger sparked just a day after PM Modi, who laid the foundation stone of three new metro lines — Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk ,Mira Road Metro-10, Wadala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro-11 and Kalyan to Taloja Metro-12 — in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) during his visit to Mumbai.

Last week, MNS had asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Office at Ballard Pier, in Mumbai to display a Marathi signboard outside its premises. In 2008, it was MNS workers who made the shopkeepers across the state to change their signboards to Marathi.