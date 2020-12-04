Use Marathi in signages, ads: Maha govt to Konkan Railway

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has asked the Konkan Railway to follow the three-language formula and use Marathi along with Hindi and English on the signages, advertisements and in its press releases.

The Marathi language department of the Maharashtra government has sent a letter to this effect to the Chief Managing Director of the Konkan Railway last week. Sources said the letter came following complaints that the three-language formula was allegedly not being followed strictly by the Konkan Railway.

"The use of Marathi language is mandatory along with that of English and Hindi languages in the Union government offices in the state as per the Union government's tri- language formula," the letter said.