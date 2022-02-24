Use Aurangabad Metro DPR money for essential works: Imtiaz Jaleel

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel has said the amount of Rs 7.5 crore to be spent on making a detailed project report (DRP) of the proposed Aurangabad Metro work should rather be used for other essential development works here in Maharashtra.

In a letter written to the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation's CEO, Jaleel said a lot of money was being spent on making DPRs of projects which are not feasible.

The amount of Rs 7.5 crore being spent for the Metro DPR is a waste, as looking at the current development plan, the Metro line work is not possible, claimed the Lok Sabha member from Aurangabad.

Instead, the city needs some flyovers. Hence, this fund should be spent on essential works and development of gardens here, he said in the letter.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 03:29 PM IST