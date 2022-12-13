US resident cheated via bogus visa website

Mumbai: A 41-year-old woman doctor from the United States has lodged a complaint with the Sahar police after the immigration authorities informed her that her daughter's visa application was fake and the website from which she had procured temporary landing permit was bogus, too.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Michigan in the US. She had planned to fly to India to attend her cousin sister' marriage at Raipur this month. While the complainant had an Indian visa, she wanted to get a visa for her daughter aged 12 years.

On Dec 5, the doctor browsed the internet regarding Indian e-visa, and came across a website. She then applied for her daughter's e-visa via the portal and even paid USD 131.99 as the registration fee. An acknowledgment receipt was also mailed to her, the complainant stated in her FIR.

Later, when she checked the status of the visa on the website, it showed 'under process'. On Sunday, the woman and her daughter had reached the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. They then went through the immigration check where the authorities enquired about her daughter's visa.

The complainant then showed the website to the officials, which said that her daughter's visa was still under process and she had been given a temporary landing permit. It was then that the authorities went through the portal and informed the woman that it's a bogus website.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act.

