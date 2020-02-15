US landed India into crisis by taking it off developing countries' list: Shiv Sena

"India is not a developed country and now it will no more avail the benefits that a developing nation gets. However, our Prime Minister will find a way out and will convert the bitter gourd sent by Trump into a sweet," the editorial said.

"This bitter gourd adversely affecting India's global trade prospects came at a time when the central government and Gujarat administration are making arrangements for Donald Trump's visit and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is himself monitoring it," it added.

Ahead of Trump's visit on February 24 and 25, the US removed India from the list of developing countries. The USTR office has classified India as a developed economy, ineligible for benefits given by Washington to developing countries.