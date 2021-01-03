Urmila Matondkar slams 'Godi media' for claiming she bought property worth Rs 3 crore after joining Shiv Sena

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who recently joined the ruling Shiv Sena, has slammed 'Godi media' for carrying reports claiming that she bought new office in plush commercial space for over Rs 3 crore, weeks after joining Shiv Sena. Matodnkar has said that while the news is true, the facts are being tweaked.

In a video shared on her official Twitter handle, she clarified, "In the first week of March, I had sold my flat in Andheri's DN Nagar. Due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the property deal I wanted to make got delayed and I later bought this (property) with the same money."

"These papers are available at the same registration office that has leaked this information," the actress said.

Further lashing out at a section of media for carrying similar reports, Matondkar said that the 'Godi media' will not be able to break her morale with these tricks.

