Urmila Matondkar slams 'Godi media' for claiming she bought property worth Rs 3 crore after joining Shiv Sena

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who recently joined the ruling Shiv Sena, has slammed 'Godi media' for carrying reports claiming that she bought new office in plush commercial space for over Rs 3 crore, weeks after joining Shiv Sena. Matodnkar has said that while the news is true, the facts are being tweaked.
In a video shared on her official Twitter handle, she clarified, "In the first week of March, I had sold my flat in Andheri's DN Nagar. Due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the property deal I wanted to make got delayed and I later bought this (property) with the same money."
"These papers are available at the same registration office that has leaked this information," the actress said.
Further lashing out at a section of media for carrying similar reports, Matondkar said that the 'Godi media' will not be able to break her morale with these tricks.
Check out here video here:
This comes hours after a leading publication's report claimed that finalised the property deal in the last few days of 2020. As per the report, the property located in Khar West has been bought for Rs 3.75 crore. Matondkar has paid Rs 80,300 in stamp duty and Rs 30,000 for registration.
Matondkar, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on Congress's ticket, joined the Shiv Sena on December 1, 2020. In 2019, she had joined the Congress in March and quit the party in September.
