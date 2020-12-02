Urmila Matondkar like to head Shiv Sena's women wing ahead of BMC polls

There is a bigger role being planned for Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar in Shiv Sena. She is very soon likely to be appointed as the Shiv Sena Mahila Vibhag Pramukh (women wing chief) in a serious bid to get more women into the party fold and take up their issues with the government in Maharashtra for quick redressal. This will be in addition to her nomination in the state legislative council under the governor’s quota.

Party sources told the Free Press Journal that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already made his decision on Urmila’s appointment as the women wing chief. A formal announcement is expected soon. Urmila, who has been quite vocal on the issues with regard to the empowerment of women and their safety, can play a crucial role to reach out to women and take up the party’s programmes in the run up to the elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation slated for 2022.’’

After formally joining the party in the presence of Thackeray and his wife Rashmi on Tuesday, Urmila had announced she would work as Shiv Sainik and would be keen to take up wide ranging issues of women and children. A day after her entry into the party, Urmila, on Wednesday, visited the party headquarters Shiv Sena Bhavan and paid tribute to party supremo Bal Thackeray. She also met a couple of party members and discussed a way forward.

Urmila told the Free Press Journal, “It was like too many memories, including Shivaji Mandir and my Ruparel College. I had never visited the Shiv Sena Bhavan in the past. But the only regret is that, had Balasaheb Thackeray been alive today, it would have been historical. I never got an opportunity to meet him.” She further said, “It was a big slap on the faces of people who kept on saying that Shiv Sainiks are not happy with my getting entry into the party fold. I know for a fact, when I fought the Lok Saha elections in North Mumbai, people used to say I should have been in Shiv Sena.’’

She went on to add, “I know the love and affection they (Shiv Sainiks) and people in general have for me as a celebrity and as a person.” Urmila said, if the COVID-19 pandemic was not there, she would have started visiting shakhas across Mumbai to meet the Shiv Sainiks on a one on one basis. “The CM has urged citizens to observe self-discipline as the virus still exists and, as a true follower, I will do that. Still, I will see how I can meet the party cadre by following the rules,’’ she noted. She added she already met the party workers from Nashik and Ulhasnagar.