Urmila Matondkar has not spoken to in-laws in Jammu&Kashmir in 22 days

Mumbai: Actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar said her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir has not been able to communicate with his parents, who live in J&K, for the past 22 days.
“The question is not about abrogating Art 370 but the manner in which it was done,” the Congress leader told the media. She said her in-laws suffer from diabetes and high BP.
“My father-in-law and mother-in-law stay there. Both are diabetic, have high blood pressure. Today is the 22nd day, neither me nor my husband have been able to speak to them. We have no clue if they have medicines available at home,” she said.
