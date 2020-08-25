Urgent repair needed for Mumbai-Nashik National Highway: Yuva Sena writes to Nitin Gakdari

He further stated that the citizens have to bear the brunt of the poor quality of the highway. "It’s a toll road with toll being collected while citizens having to bear with poor quality of the highway. Hence, we humbly request you to order repairs of the highway on urgent basis and issue orders to stop collection of tolls till the highway is fully repaired," Varun Sardesai further said.

The letter comes amid an ongoing tussle between State and Centre over restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods. There should be no restrictions imposed on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons, goods and services during the present prevailing Unlock-3 guidelines, Centre directed the States on Saturday.

After which the Maharashtra government said it will soon take a decision on removal of restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced this in a tweet. "We have taken note of the recent guidelines announced by the centre removing all restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of goods and people. Appropriate decision will be taken regarding the same after discussion with chief minister and deputy chief minister," it said.