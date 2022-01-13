Urged Centre to supply 40 lakh Covaxin and 50 lakh Covishield doses: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

A day after the Centre cited Maharashtra in the list of ‘’state of concern’’ amid rising COVID 19 and Omicron Variant cases, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray skipped the virtual meeting of CMs chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Thackeray’s absence sparked speculation in the state politics. However, after the meeting ended the public health minister Rajesh Tope, who represented the state government, clarified that CM did not attend today’s meeting on the Doctor’s advice as it would not have been advisable for him to sit at one stretch for over two hours as he has been recovering from the spine surgery.

However, the state government cut a sorry figure as Tope, who was expecting to speak and put-up a slew of demands, did not get the chance. Ultimately, Tope had to make a written representation to the Centre seeking urgent help on the supply of vaccine doses to administer jabs to the eligible beneficiaries from the 15-18 year age group.

‘’It was decided that only Chief Ministers will speak at the meeting. Therefore, it was not possible for me to speak and press for a slew of demands. The state government had sought the permission allowing me to speak during the virtual meeting but it did not happen. Therefore, we submitted our demands in written format,’’ said Tope.

The minister reiterated that he was asked to be present at today’s meeting as CM preferred to go with the Doctor’s advice. ‘’The Doctors had advised that it would not be medically proper for the CM to sit for two to three hours. Thereafter CM preferred to skip the meeting,’’ he said.

Tope said the government has demanded additional doses of Covaxin. ‘’The government has urged the Centre to supply 40 lakh Covaxin and 50 lakh Covishield vaccine doses under the universal immunization programme. This was needed as the state government was experiencing shortage of vaccine doses for its administration to the health workers and children from the 15-18 years age group,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil expressed serious displeasure over the CM's absence at the PM’s meeting. ‘’What exactly is going on with the CM? He has been absent in Mantralaya, also in the winter session and now absent in the import meeting chaired by the Prime Minister. Is he concerned about the people of the state or not,’’ he said.

