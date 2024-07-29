 Uran Station Murder Case: Victim’s Father Assaulted Suspect In Public In 2019
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiUran Station Murder Case: Victim’s Father Assaulted Suspect In Public In 2019

Uran Station Murder Case: Victim’s Father Assaulted Suspect In Public In 2019

A resident of Uran, who was missing since July 25, was found dead early on Saturday in the bushes near the station.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 06:19 AM IST
article-image

The father of a young woman whose body was found last Saturday outside Uran Railway Station allegedly assaulted the main suspect in the case in 2019, after he found that the suspect was in a relationship with his daughter, according to police.

Daud Shaikh, the suspect, knew his victim, Yashashree Shinde, for more than five years, officials said.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Woman’s Body Found in Uran, Murder Case Filed
article-image

“He was in Uran back in 2019, working as a labourer, when they met. After the family of the girl learned about their friendship, the father assaulted him in public and lodged a case against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” an official said.

“After Shaikh was granted bail, he went to Karnataka. From the call records, it is evident that the duo was in touch. We suspect that all these years, he had a grudge against her father for insulting him in public and getting him arrested in 2019,” the official said.

Read Also
Uran Murder Case: Accused’s Friend Held For Helping To Dispose Of Body, BJP Leader Meets...
article-image

The accused, who was working as a bus driver in Karnataka, is being traced by the police. “One team has already left for Karnataka and we have traced his house as well. It is just a matter of time before he is arrested,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Vivek Pansare said.

Shinde, a resident of Uran, who was missing since July 25, was found dead early on Saturday in the bushes near the station.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uran Station Murder Case: Victim’s Father Assaulted Suspect In Public In 2019

Uran Station Murder Case: Victim’s Father Assaulted Suspect In Public In 2019

Navi Mumbai: Nerul Police Book Hospital For Abetment To Suicide And Under Atrocity Act After Man's...

Navi Mumbai: Nerul Police Book Hospital For Abetment To Suicide And Under Atrocity Act After Man's...

National Lok Adalat Recovers ₹43.34 Crores After 123 Cases Are Settled Amicably

National Lok Adalat Recovers ₹43.34 Crores After 123 Cases Are Settled Amicably

Individual Society Members Cannot Invoke Arbitration For Disputed With Developer In Redevelopment...

Individual Society Members Cannot Invoke Arbitration For Disputed With Developer In Redevelopment...

Mumbai: Post-Poll Alliance By Independent Candidates In Municipal Councils To Be Considered As...

Mumbai: Post-Poll Alliance By Independent Candidates In Municipal Councils To Be Considered As...