Uran Murder Case: Accused's Weapon & Victim’s Bag Recovered |

More than 10 days after the arrest of a 23-year-old man for the murder of Yashashree Shinde, a 20-year-old woman from Uran, the Uran police have found the sickle used in the crime and the victim’s bag.

“The accused had hidden the weapon and the bag about 200 meters from the murder scene in the bushes,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Vivek Pansare. The discovery followed the arrest of accused Daud Shaikh on June 30 in Karnataka.

Read Also Uran Murder Case: POCSO Case Warrant Against Accused Issued 4 Days Before Stabbing

“We found her bag and the murder weapon together in the bushes near the crime scene. The accused hid them while fleeing,” said assistant commissioner of police (port division) Vishal Nehul.

Shaikh was produced before the Panvel sessions court on July 31, which granted seven days of police custody for further investigation.

However, the police have not yet recovered the victim’s mobile phone, which the accused threw from a moving train.

A police officer said, “The phone likely fell into a nullah as the area he indicated has tall bushes, a nullah, and a railway fence. We will need the help of people who can search the nullah to find the phone.” Meanwhile, the post-mortem report confirmed the initial police findings that the victim was stabbed to death.