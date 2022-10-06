Uran: Alert snake rescuer saves life of 22 years tribal after venomous Krait bites | FPJ

An alert snake rescuer helped to save the life of a 22-year-old tribal youth after he was bitten by a common Krait on Wednesday at midnight in Punade village in Uran taluka while he was sleeping. Keeping the victim calm and busy in discussions on other subjects prevented venom from spreading fast.

Around 12.30 am on Wednesday, Jaywant Thakur, founder of Friends of Nature received a call that Krait, an extremely venomous snake bit a youth’s finger. The youth was identified as Suresh Katkari.

Since the village is around 2 km inside the main road, he waited for them to come over there. Later they went to a nearby public health centre which was closed. “We did not wait and moved to general hospital Vashi in a private vehicle,” said Thakur. He added that Katkari was talking at that time and they had also identified the snake as Krait.

"Since Krait is a highly venomous snake belonging to the cobra family (Elapidae), we were trying to reach the hospital as early as possible. We kept Katkari cool and calm and assured him that it is treatable and nothing would happen,” said Thakur.

However, Katkari started getting body pain which was the primary indication of venom spreading in the body. “This was the time when we needed to keep Katkari to stay calm,” said Thakur. He added that it took around one hour to reach the hospital. “Soon he reached the hospital, he started vomiting,” he said. However, doctors at the hospital started the treatment immediately and administered the anti-venom.

“Around 6 am on Wednesday, doctors at the hospital ensured that Katkari was out of danger and he is recovering fast,” said Thakur.

On average, the snake rescuer group Friends of Nature receives around four to five calls every day in the Uran area, being a forest area. “The majority of snake bite cases are reported at the beginning of monsoon and during the paddy harvesting. As fields are clearing, snakes in search of food like rats move towards residential areas and we need to be extra cautious,” said Thakur, adding that snakes like Krait are equally and sometimes more harmful than cobras.

Do’s and don’ts after snake bite

Do not panic. The victim should not try to run or make any abrupt movements. This will only cause the venom to spread rapidly in the body.

Do not try to squeeze the blood out of the wound.

Do not let the patient lie down. Position the patient such that the wound will be below the heart.

Immediately take the patient to a hospital with anti-snake venom (ASV).

Krait venom

The amount of neurotoxin a Krait can deliver in a single bite – up to two-tenths of a fluid ounce (seven millilitres) – is enough to kill 20 people, or even an elephant.