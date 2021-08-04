Mumbai

Updated on

Upset with results, students can complain to divisional edu officers

By Ronald Rodrigues

Upset with results, students can complain to divisional edu officers

In order to cater to students who have any objections or complaints regarding the HSC results, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released email-ids and contact details of divisional education officers as per various districts of the state.

Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister, said, “The MSBSHSE has instituted a grievance redressal mechanism for students having any objection or complaints regarding the computation of marks in their HSC result. Students can write an email in a prescribed format to concerned officials or contact them via their contact numbers.” The MSBSHSE has released a form for the prescribed format on the website. The board stated, “In Mumbai, students can approach the board divisional officer Mustaq Shaikh at +91 7020014714 or can write to sschsc.mumbaiboard@gmail.com.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in