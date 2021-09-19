Upset over irregularities in RT-PCR test, Mumbra resident writes to Maharashtra CM

Mumbai: The father of a 38-year-old Mumbra resident has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the irregularities in the RT-PCR tests being carried out at private labs and hospitals across the city.

The resident, Amir Salim Shaikh, said his test report at one of the labs in Mumbra came positive. In order to cross check, he carry out another test. However, the other three RT-PCR tests carried out at another lab in Mumbra, international airport and Dubai airport came out negative.

Shaikh who works as a cashier with a private firm in Dubai returned to the city after a crisis due to the pandemic. After being fully vaccinated, he decided to return to Dubai. So he had done the RT-PCR test.

Due to discrepancies in the reports, Amir’s father wrote to the CM. “As the RT-PCR test is mandatory, Amir took the first test at a private lab in Mumbra on September 13. After he tested positive, the Thane civic officials asked him to be quarantined for 15 days. However, his ticket was booked and he had to leave on that given date. So he did another test at a private hospital. This report came negative. He then gave another test at the airport which was also negative. Even the test taken at Dubai airport was negative. So how can one test show positive while three others were negative,” the letter stated.

The family has questioned the authorities over this lapse. “Are the authorities taking any steps to curb such irregularities. If my son would have relied on the first report, he would have not only missed his flight but also spent loads on medicines,” said Shaikh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 01:30 AM IST