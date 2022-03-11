e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

UP election results: Mayawati, Owaisi should be given Padma Vibhushan for contributing to BJP's win, says Sanjay Raut

FPJ Web Desk
Sanjay Raut | ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that lauded BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh and said that Mayawati and Asaduddin Owaisi contributed to the accomplishment and must be compensated with a Padma Vibhushan for their efforts.

"BJP achieved a great victory. UP was their state, still, Akhilesh Yadav's seats have increased 3 times, from 42 to over 125. Mayawati and Owaisi have contributed to BJP's win, so they must be given Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna"

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:40 AM IST