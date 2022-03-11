UP election results: Mayawati, Owaisi should be given Padma Vibhushan for contributing to BJP's win, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that lauded BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh and said that Mayawati and Asaduddin Owaisi contributed to the accomplishment and must be compensated with a Padma Vibhushan for their efforts.

"BJP achieved a great victory. UP was their state, still, Akhilesh Yadav's seats have increased 3 times, from 42 to over 125. Mayawati and Owaisi have contributed to BJP's win, so they must be given Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna"

