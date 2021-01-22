UP cops begin probe into FIR against 'Mirzapur' makers in city

A team of Uttar Pradesh Police (UP) which came to the city to investigate the case registered against web series 'Mirzapur' began their investigation on Friday two days after it landed in the city. Another team, which is probing cases against another web series 'Tandav' has already initiated their probe and recorded statements of its makers on Friday.

According to the UP police officers, their team went to the residence of Farhan Akhtar in Bandra however he was not there. Earlier in the day, rumours were taking rounds on social media that a scuffle broke out between the city police and their counterpart when they reached the residence of Akhtar.

The Mumbai Police rejected speculation about the rift between the two police forces over the investigation and lack of support from local personnel to the visiting team. The senior officials of UP police also denied any rift had taken place between the two agencies and said that they are getting support from Mumbai Police.

On Tuesday, an offence of tarnishing the image of UP's town Mirzapur and hurting religious sentiments have been registered against the makers of 'Mirzapur, a day later a police team landed in Mumbai to investigate the case. The offence has been registered against the series executive producer Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Bhaumik Gondaliya and Amazon Prime at Kotwali Dehat police station in Mirzapur.

Meanwhile, another UP police team investigating the case against makers and artists of web series 'Tandav' began recording statements. On Friday, they recorded statements of its director Ali Abbas Zafar, writer Gaurav Solanki and producer Himanshu Mehra.

At least three cases of hurting religious sentiments have been registered against its makers and artists in UP while one has been registered at Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police Station.