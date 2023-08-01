 UP: CBI Arrests Branch Manager And Field Officer Of Punjab National Bank For Allegedly Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiUP: CBI Arrests Branch Manager And Field Officer Of Punjab National Bank For Allegedly Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe

UP: CBI Arrests Branch Manager And Field Officer Of Punjab National Bank For Allegedly Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding & accepting bribe of ₹25,000 from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Branch Manager and a Field Officer of Punjab National Bank, Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹25,000. 

A case was registered on July 31, 2023 on a complaint against the two. It was alleged that the Complainant was having KCC account, jointly in his name & in the name of his grandfather. It was stated that an amount of ₹4.95 Lakh was sanctioned in the said KCC account and the same was disbursed in the savings bank account. However, ₹50,000 was put on hold by the Branch Manager. When the complainant inquired about the same from Branch Manager and Field Officer both demanded an alleged bribe of ₹35,000 initially to release the amount. Later, the bribe was reduced to ₹25,000.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding & accepting bribe of ₹25,000 from the Complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused.

Read Also
Yes Bank scam: Rana Kapoor bribing court, jail staff for quick hearings, claims gangster cellmate
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar: Protesters Stage Rasta Roko on National Highway 160A Demanding Urgent Repairs for Maswan...

Palghar: Protesters Stage Rasta Roko on National Highway 160A Demanding Urgent Repairs for Maswan...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Fraudsters Take Advantage Of Income Tax Season With Fake SMS Scam

FPJ Cyber Secure: Fraudsters Take Advantage Of Income Tax Season With Fake SMS Scam

'You Put The Child In Adoption': Bombay HC Raps Woman For Abandoning Newborn, Then Opposing Custody...

'You Put The Child In Adoption': Bombay HC Raps Woman For Abandoning Newborn, Then Opposing Custody...

Mumbai: State Transport Department Implements Stricter Inspections for Private Buses to Enhance...

Mumbai: State Transport Department Implements Stricter Inspections for Private Buses to Enhance...

KCR Maharashtra Visit: 'Will Write to PM Modi to Demand Bharat Ratna for Annabhau Sathe'

KCR Maharashtra Visit: 'Will Write to PM Modi to Demand Bharat Ratna for Annabhau Sathe'