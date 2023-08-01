UP: CBI Arrests Branch Manager And Field Officer Of Punjab National Bank For Allegedly Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe

File Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Branch Manager and a Field Officer of Punjab National Bank, Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹25,000.

A case was registered on July 31, 2023 on a complaint against the two. It was alleged that the Complainant was having KCC account, jointly in his name & in the name of his grandfather. It was stated that an amount of ₹4.95 Lakh was sanctioned in the said KCC account and the same was disbursed in the savings bank account. However, ₹50,000 was put on hold by the Branch Manager. When the complainant inquired about the same from Branch Manager and Field Officer both demanded an alleged bribe of ₹35,000 initially to release the amount. Later, the bribe was reduced to ₹25,000.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding & accepting bribe of ₹25,000 from the Complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused.

