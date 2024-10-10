'Unseen Humility Of Ratan Tata Sir,' People Remember Kind Gestures Of Beloved Industrialist

Ratan Tata passes away | FPJ

Mumbai: Revered industrialist Ratan Tata took his last breath on Wednesday night in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The world not only lost a revolutionary industralist and philanthropist but one of the most kind and compassionate human being. As Tata passes away, people have started pouring their unforgettable experiences with Sir Tata, as a boss, as a neighbour and many more.

Trustee of Watchdog Foundation Godfrey Pimenta remembering Ratan Tata said, "On April 16, 2005, M.B. Zaidi, Director of Zee Telefilms passed away in a motor accident while travelling to Mahabaleshwar. The accident claimed the lives of his wife Rubab, son Adnan, sister Samina Abdi, niece Sara, and his driver. At the time, I was serving as Vice President - Corporate Legal at Zee Telefilms and was working directly under Zaidi.

"One memory stands out vividly during those difficult days, Sir Ratan Tata, in a touching act of kindness, personally wrote a heartfelt seven-page handwritten letter to M.B. Zaidi’s brother, who was then the General Manager at the Taj Hotel. This letter was personally shown to me by Zaidi's brother, since I was helping him with insurance claims and other inheritance matters of Late M.B. Zaidi's properties."

Pimenta added that the gesture of compassion reflected in Sir Ratan Tata's profound humility and humanity. Such qualities of that are rarely spoken of, but are deeply felt by those fortunate enough to experience them.

#WATCH | Speaking at an event in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembers veteran industrialist Ratan Tata



He says, "Shri Ratan Tata passed away yesterday. I extend my heartfelt tributes to him. He was a respected industrialist not just in India but the world. He took on…

The social media too is flooded with people sharing their experiences with the most beloved and revered industrialist of the country. "Tata showed the world what true compassion looks like after the Mumbai 26/11 attacks. He didn’t just rebuild the Taj Hotel, he stood by every employee, promising support for families who lost loved ones. His heart was as big as his vision," an user Dev Patel said on X sharing Tata's memories.

#RatanTata showed the world what true compassion looks like after the 26/11 attacks. He didn’t just rebuild the Taj Hotel, he stood by every employee, promising support for families who lost loved ones. His heart was as big as his vision.pic.twitter.com/zWnFSy62j6 — ｄｅｖ ｐａｔｅｌ (@Indian_devpatel) October 10, 2024

I have some nice memories of Sir #RatanTata when I used to live in Colaba some decades ago,he used to live next door in Bakhtawar nd would religiously walk his 2 Doberman dogs every evening in his shorts nd Tshirt,would spot him sometimes at the US club playing tennis nd having… pic.twitter.com/uCUKmhBF0U — Lotus 🪷🇮🇳 (@LotusBharat) October 9, 2024

State Honours

Tributes poured in from the world of business, politics and all walks of life as one of India's most beloved personalities took his last breadth on Wednesday, October 9. The Tata group released a statement and called the legendary industrialist a source of inspiration as the nation mourned the passing away of a truly great personality.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced a mourning day and all state entertainment events have been cancelled. Tata will be cremated with full state honours in the evening in Worli.

"A rare gem is lost. Ratanji Tata had a unique and ideal combination of ethics and entrepreneurship. Ratanji Tata was a living legend who successfully led the Tata Group with a tradition of excellence and integrity spanning nearly 150 years. The decisiveness and mental toughness he displayed time after time took the Tata Group to different industrial heights. I pay my respects to them. Ratanji Tata's body will be cremated with state honors," Maharashtra CM posted on his official X handle.