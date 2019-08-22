Unruly teenagers apprehended for abusing cops

Bhayandar: The Bhayandar police have apprehended five teenagers, including two girls, on charges of creating a ruckus, abusing and manhandling uniformed police personnel in the premises of a multiplex in Bhayandar on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident was reported at around 12:15 pm from the Maxus Multiplex and Shopping Mall in Bhayandar (West).

After the teenagers picked up a quarrel with the private security guards over a trivial issue, the heated exchange of words escalated. Sensing more trouble, the mall management alerted the police who immediately reached the spot and tried to sort out the issue.

"However, instead of calming down, the teenagers became more violent and started hurling abuses and allegations on our uniformed personnel before manhandling them," said a senior police officer.

The police immediately took the unruly teenagers to the police station and after verifications, booked them for rioting and assault/criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of their duty. Further investigations were on.

By Suresh Golani