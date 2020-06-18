Unlock 1.0: Maharashtra government collects Rs 791 crore from registration and stamps

The gradual easing of the lockdown has led to the cash-strapped Maharashtra government collecting over Rs 791 crore as revenue from the Department of Registration and Stamps in the first two months of this financial year. However, a market slump and the ongoing restrictions on movement have resulted in its collections being much lower than the approximate Rs 4,900 crore earned for the same period last year.

In April, when the lockdown, enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was being implemented strictly, only 0.01 lakh documents were registered. However, the number has gradually risen to 0.43 lakh in May. This is much lower than 2.28 lakh and 2.66 lakh, respectively, for the same period in 2019-20.

The department is the second highest contributor to the state's kitty after the Goods and Services Tax (GST). It has generated a revenue of Rs 791.6 crore in the present fiscal (Rs 275 crore in April and Rs 516.6 crore in May) compared to a much higher Rs 4,948.5 crore for the same period in 2019-20 (Rs 2,161 crore in April and Rs 2,787.5 crore in May). The state had set a target of Rs 4,833.33 crore for the first two months of this year.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Omprakash Deshmukh, inspector general of registration and controller of stamps, said while they had 517 sub-registrar offices (SRO), around 41 were located in containment zones, and were hence shut.

“We have been taking precautions like the usage of thermal scanners, sanitisers and masks. However, the ongoing restrictions have led to a 50 per cent fall in the volume of transactions, from a daily average of 60 transactions per SRO,” he added.