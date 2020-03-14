University of Mumbai announces Rs 809cr budget for 2020-21

Mumbai: Following a prolonged senate meeting for two days, the University of Mumbai (MU) officials finally passed the annual budget of Rs 809.24 crore for the academic year 2020-21 on Friday. This year, there has been an increase of Rs 66.80 crore, compared to the budget of 2019-20.

Focussing on improving infrastructure and curriculum, members of the varsity claimed to enhance the existing facilities. Around Rs 40 crore has been allotted to improve facilities at Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar university sub-campus. For the first time, a disable-friendly campus will be constructed for students with special needs with Rs 22.50 crore allocated for the same.

In addition, around Rs 10 crore will be spent on curating curriculum and improving existing curriculum. Alongside, the university has allocated Rs nine crore for constructing Balasaheb Thackeray Centre of Arts and Culture Centre. The university will focus on upgradation of ICT infrastructure, digital library and beautification of the university campus with Rs five crore allocated for each project.