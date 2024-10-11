Uniting Maharashtra For Development: Nana Patole

Nana Patole | Sagar Jadhav

In Maharashtra, a state rich in caste diversity, atrocities against Dalits have been ongoing for many centuries. However, such incidents have been increasingly reported in recent times. Over the past few years, the frequency of these incidents appears to have risen.

In the village of Kopardi in the Ahilya Nagar district of Maharashtra, a Tamasha (folk theater) event took place. A local upper-caste youth attacked 37-year-old Vithhal, also known as Nitin Kantilal Shinde. The gang stated, "He is a Dalit. He cannot be our equal. Such people do not have the right to live." They verbally abused him based on his caste and mentally harassed him. They took him to the cremation ground, stripped him of his clothes, and assaulted him while he was naked. When Vithhal returned home in a humiliating state, he felt as if he had died. He told his family about the incident and expressed his intention to end his life. The next day, he committed suicide. Vithhal's family protested for justice and demanded the arrest of the accused before accepting his body.

Atrocities against Dalits

Around the same time, another incident occurred in Nanded. On Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, 24-year-old Dalit youth Bhalerao was walking on the road in Bandar Haveli village when some individuals who had come for a wedding of an upper-caste person arrived with swords. Upon seeing Bhalerao, one of the accused said, "They celebrate Bhim Jayanti in this village; these Bhimtas must be killed," and attacked Bhalerao, resulting in his immediate death.

Such incidents are happening continuously. In Maharashtra, which is based on egalitarian ideals, there are unwarranted atrocities against Dalits. In Chandrapur, seven Dalits were tied to a wooden post and beaten. The local authorities did not take notice throughout the day. In Walwad village in Solapur, access to public cremation grounds is denied. Funerals are conducted wherever there is space available. These incidents appear to have occurred over the past one to two years, with more than a hundred incidents happening each year.

"Why is the government not paying attention to these continuously occurring incidents? Should Dalits continue to live with their lives at stake? They are being treated like insects," expressed outrage from the Maha Vikas Aghadi. In response to this, the opposition parties are organizing protests across the country and working to ensure justice for the people. "Maharashtra has never discriminated against any caste or religion before, but attempts are being made to disrupt Maharashtra's and the country's unity in recent years. A very bad political situation has developed over the past few years. The ruling government is working to defame the state by creating divisions among castes. This government is fostering goondaism in the state and country," charged Maha Vikas Aghadi while attacking the government.

Nana Patole's efforts to revive progressive thoughts of Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar

Nana Patole, president of Maharashtra Congress, is working towards reviving Maharashtra based on the progressive thoughts of Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar while bringing people together on the path of development. He does not discriminate between any castes or religions. "Despite having a good democracy and justice system in our country, poison is being sown in the name of religion. Divisions are being created among castes, religions, languages, and regions; all powers are concentrated at the center. Due to inflation and unemployment, ordinary people's lives have become difficult. Why isn’t the government paying attention to all these issues? Can’t they see this truth?" expresses Nana Patole's frustration.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has emphasized that everyone needs to come together according to his message of unity during the 'Bharat Jodo' yatra.

For many years, there has been injustice against the Gond community as they were not included among Scheduled Castes by the government. Nana Patole pursued this matter vigorously and made aggressive statements criticizing the government. This struggle continues; however, Nana has secured land rights for them, enabling them to sustain themselves.

He consistently engages in social work such as movements for OBCs and protests for farmers' rights. "I want to create a secular Maharashtra based on Shivaji, Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar—a Maharashtra where people are seen as human beings rather than through their caste or religion. The government is playing politics based on caste and religion to spread hatred; we do not want that. We aim to develop Maharashtra by bringing together people from all castes, religions, and backgrounds," says Nana Patole.