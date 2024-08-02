United In Governance, Divided In Politics: BJP, Shiv Sena, And NCP (AP) Launch Separate Yatras Across Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (M), State Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (L) and Ajit Pawar (R). | ANI

Mumbai: Even as they take government decisions together, the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP (AP) - partners of the Mahayuti government, wanted to claim credit separately. Keeping an eye over the vote bank they wish to nurture, all three partners in the government will soon embark on three different yatras criss-crossing the state, to extract political mileage from various schemes announced recently.

Though the BJP's Samvad Yatra is just for four days – between August 9 to 13 – the party will have 750 conventions at the mandal level. As many as 36 leaders of the party will attend conventions being organized at 69 organizational districts, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, state unit chief of BJP said on Thursday.

While Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will attend such conventions at Nagpur city, Nagpur rural and Amravati, Bawankule will visit Wardha and Bhandara. “We wanted to have dialogue with people on the schemes launched by the state as well as the Modi government at the centre,” said the state chief.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena announced Mukhya Mantri Majhi Laadki Bahin Sanman Yatra through which women's rallies will be organized across the state. Party spokesperson Prof Manisha Kayande said they wanted to focus on 50% concession given to women while travelling in ST buses, free education to girls studying higher education, scholarships for 800 courses and other schemes by the government. This yatra will culminate before Raksha Bandhan day, she said.

The slogan of Shiv Sena will be - Tai, Mai, Akka, our neta is Ekka and the defeat of UBT is pucca, said Prof Kayande adding that the government will be depositing Rs3,000 before the Raksha Bandhan day.

The Ajitdada Chanda to Banda yatra undertaken by NCP will cover the entire state, said Suraj Chavan, the youth wing leader of the party. This is going to be the youth wing initiative and our focus is on various schemes announced by the state government that will benefit farmers, students, youths and women folk, he said.

The yatra - scheduled to begin on August 7 will cover the entire state and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will participate in major towns and cities to address the rallies. This yatra will begin at Chandrapur in Vidarbha and end at Banda