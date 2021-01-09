Mumbai: United Christian Forum to field 25 candidates for upcoming BMC 2022 elections

Ahead of BMC polls 2022, the Christian community is seen getting more active, getting united seeking more representation in political parties so that their specific issues are addressed. As part of its initiative "Mission BMC elections 2022", the community under United Christian Front (UCF) will field 25 candidates from the community through political parties or as independents.

The initiative will be supported by Mobai Gaothan Panchayat - a body representing Mumbai's East Indian Community. Making community's freedom fighter Kaka Baptista as their role model, UCF has decided to get their voice heard loud and clear by participating in the civic polls.

Member of UCF will be meeting various political parties seeking representation for Catholic community members in the polls to various local bodies across the state.

The representatives stated that it has not extended support to any party as of now. Instead, the UCF members maintained, that they will be encouraging more candidates from the community to contest the polls on party tickets or as independents. “We are an apolitical organisation and have not extended support to any party. Surely, we will encourage more Christian candidates and seek tickets from various political parties. If they refuse tickets to our candidates we will field in our candidates as independents," said Advocate Alexander D'Souza, convenor of United Christian Front (UCF).

He added, "We may not be a vote bank, but our votes and support will matter in the forthcoming BMC elections. Our candidates will serve society irrespective of caste, creed or religion following Christian principles."

As per the 2011 census, there is around 8 lakh Christian populations in the city. The areas dominated by the community include IC Colony in Borivali, Vakola, Kalina, Bandra (West), Amboli in Andheri (West), Juhu, Versova, Malad and others.

Alphi D'Souza, CEO of Mobai Gaothan Panchayat said, "The community had been neglected for long by the system. We want our voice to be heard in the decision-making processes. The docile nature of the community should not be perceived as its weakness. We want good people from the community to be part of the system for good governance."

He added, "We had to fight for our issues on our own. The East Indian community is the original sons of the soil. But our issues have been neglected due to lack of representation in the civic corridors. We want more representation, which will help in addressing our issues. Hence we decided to come together and fight unitedly.