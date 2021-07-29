Union Minister Ramdas Athawale seeks law for two-year suspension of members creating ruckus in Parliament

Mumbai: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday urged the central government to formulate a law that provides for two-year suspension of any member of Parliament, who creates ruckus in the House. He said this kind of action was necessary to rein in the lawmakers, who disrupt proceedings and waste the country's time and money.

"The Union government is ready to discuss various issues in Parliament, but the opposition has been creating ruckus in the House for the last three days," he said in a statement issued here in the evening.

These members even left their seats and rushed to the Well and wasted precious time and money of the country. The Union government should formulate a new law with a provision to suspend a ruckus-creating parliamentarian for two years, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said.

This law should be applicable to the ruling party's lawmakers as well, he said.

"It is wrong to disrupt the proceedings of the House for such a long time," he added.