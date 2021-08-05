Union Minister of Road Transport Highways Nitin Gadkari sanctions 100 Crore to restore roads affected by rains in Konkan and Western Maharashtra

Union Minister of Road Transport Highways Nitin Gadkari has sanctioned 100 Crore to restore roads affected by rains in Konkan and Western Maharashtra.

Taking to Twitter Gadkari informed that the immediate steps have been taken up to restore the roads affected by unprecedented rains in Konkan and Western Maharashtra.

"100 Cr has been sanctioned in this regard. This includes 52 Crore for temporary restoration and 48 Crore for permanent restoration," he added.

He also informed that the Vashishti Bridge near Chiplun on Mumbai-Goa Highway was badly damaged, however, it was restored within 72 hours for traffic.

"Interruptions at Parshuram Ghat, Karul Ghat, Amba Ghat have also been cleared. Temporary restoration work are already initiated and permanent restoration works will also be taken on priority," he added.

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday had said the state needs Rs 2,244 crore for repair and reconstruction of roads and bridges that were damaged in heavy rains, floods and landslides in late July.

Chavan had chaired a meeting to review the damage caused to road infrastructure, mostly in the coastal Konkan region and western Maharashtra, which were ravaged by intense downpour and floods.

He said, "The state needs Rs 2,244 crore for repair and reconstruction of roads and bridges that were damaged due to excess rains in the last week of July. As many as 4,138 roads, causeways and bridges have been damaged due to the excess showers in the state." The minister favoured construction of elevated roads in flood-prone areas of Maharashtra.

"The climate change would bring more showers in coming years which demands construction of bridges and roads anticipating unprecedented flooding and downpour. It is necessary to consider construction of elevated roads in areas that are frequently getting flooded," said a statement issued by Chavan's office after the meeting.

