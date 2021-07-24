Union Minister Narayan Rane to visit flood hit Konkan on July 25

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) will be visiting flood hit Raigad, Mahad and Chiplun in Maharashtra's Konkan on Sunday, July 25 to review the situation in the affected areas.

The Union Minister will first visit Raigad's Mahad where 47 persons have died in Raigad district in the Konkan region in rain-related incidents, including 37 in the landslide at Taliye village. Rane will then visit Khed and Chiplun respectively on Sunday.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Taliye village of Mahad in Raigad district to review the flood-like situation following incessant rain in the area.

The Chief Minister said that full compensation will be given to those who were affected by the floods. He added that efforts will be made to avoid loss of life in such incidents in future.



State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad shared glimpses of the new houses to be built for people affected in Taliye village in Raigad's Mahad due to floods and landslides.

Awhad promised to rehabilitate the people affected the incessant rains in Taliye village in Mahad in Raigad district. He said that Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has taken up the responsibility of constructing the entire Tilaye village in Mahad.

The fatality count in rain-related incidents in Raigad district of Maharashtra reached 47 on Saturday, including 37 in the landslide at Taliye village, the state disaster management department said.



In Ratnagiri, 11 persons have lost their lives in such incidents, while six in others Satara, it said.



Five deaths were reported in Kolhapur, four in Mumbai suburban, two in Sindhudurg and one in Pune, the report said.