e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Union minister Athawale demands Wife's Day along lines of Mother's Day

Union minister Athawale demands Wife's Day along lines of Mother's Day

Speaking at an event in Sangli in Maharashtra, Athawale said, "a mother gives birth while a wife stands by her husband in good and bad times".

PTI | Updated on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 11:07 PM IST

Union minister Athawale demands Wife's Day along lines of Mother's Day | PTI
Union minister Athawale demands Wife's Day along lines of Mother's Day | PTI
Advertisement

Union Minister of State for social justice Ramdas Athawale on Sunday demanded that a "Wife's Day" be celebrated along the lines of Mother's Day.

Speaking at an event in Sangli in Maharashtra, Athawale said, "a mother gives birth while a wife stands by her husband in good and bad times".

"Behind every successful man there is a woman. We should celebrate Wife's Day," he added.

International Mother's Day is celebrated and observed on the second Sunday in the month of May.

ALSO READ

Andrew Symonds death: IPL team Mumbai Indians remember Australian great's exploits Andrew Symonds death: IPL team Mumbai Indians remember Australian great's exploits
Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 11:07 PM IST