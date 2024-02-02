Union Interim Budget Allocates ₹2,662 Cr For Mumbai-Delhi Rail Route Upgrade, Aiming For 12-Hour Travel Time

For the Mumbai-Delhi railway route, the Union government has allocated Rs 2,662 crore in the interim budget. The primary objective is to slash the travel time between these two major cities, aiming for an impressive 12-hour journey.

Currently, the fastest train on this route, the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani, takes nearly 16 hours to cover the distance at a maximum speed of 130 kmph. The proposed investment plans to address this inefficiency by elevating the speed to an impressive 160 kmph/200 kmph on the existing New Delhi-Mumbai route, encompassing the crucial Vadodara-Ahmedabad stretch.

According to sources, the speed enhancement work on the Delhi-Mumbai route is in an advanced stage, with the railway targeting completion in the next few months. A senior official from Western Railway said, “Speed-up work for the Mumbai-Delhi route of Western Railway section is likely to be completed by March 2024. Following this, necessary trials and certifications will commence, eventually raising the maximum permissible speed to 160kmph.” The project’s impact extends across various sectors, including logistics, business, and tourism.

Improved connectivity is expected to benefit not only major urban centers like Delhi and Mumbai but also stimulate economic growth in regions along the corridor, the official said.

The railways aim to increase the maximum speed of trains on these routes to 160 kmph/200 kmph, anticipating a reduction of at least 4 hours in travel time between the national and financial capitals.

An official said, “The Delhi-Mumbai sector also covers Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. Passengers from seven states stand to gain from improved infrastructure.”

Railway officials believe that after the project’s completion, 25% of flyers will prefer the Rajdhani Express, offering continuous internet connectivity and avoiding the lengthy check-in and check-out procedures associated with air travel.