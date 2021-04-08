Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar coins new term, calls MVA 'Maha Vasooli Sarkar'

Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar led a scathing attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government in the wake of suspended police officer Sachin Vaze’s letter and demanded its resignation. He termed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government as ‘’Maha Vasooli Sarkar’’ whose common minimum programme is to collect money through police. He claimed that the recent incidents clearly show the character of the state government.

"The Sachin Vaze controversy, planting of a bomb by police and ‘’Vasooli’’ by the Home Minister of a state and the list goes on. Such pervasive corruption shows the character of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra. They have no right to remain in power and we demand their resignation,’’ said Javadekar.

He said Maharashtra’s reputation has been tarnished. ‘’What happened in Maharashtra was irrational. The state government’s only agenda is to collect money from the police and therefore they should step down,’’ he added.

Javadekar alleged that Whatever Anil Deshmukh, Anil Parab, SachinWaze and others have done was an organised criminal activity. The provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) should be invoked in this matter and it should be investigated thoroughly, he viewed.

Political conspiracy behind Vaze's letter: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that the BJP was trying to topple the MVA government and called Vaze’s letter bomb a "political conspiracy".

"There have been efforts from day one to topple the Maharashtra government. The faces of those who are trying to topple the government are coming to light. A new tactic has come to light wherein people who are in jail write letters. People in jail write letters and they are considered as evidence. This is substandard politics," he added.

Raut said he knows Anil Parab and claimed he can never indulge in such work. "I can assure you that no Shiv Sainik can take a false oath in BalaSaheb Thackeray's name," he added.