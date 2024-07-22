Union Home Minister Amit Shah's High-Stakes Meetings In Pune Bid To Weaken Pawar Hold On Sugar Cooperatives

Pune: The overall mood at the BJP’s state convention in Pune on Sunday reflected an attempt by the top leaders of the party to boost the morale of the activists in the backdrop of the recent Lok Sabha debacle.

Speeches by various leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah were belligerent in tone. However, the prelude to this event was equally noteworthy – a series of meetings were held by Amit Shah with the leaders of the NCP and BJP and these were the talking points in Pune and western Maharashtra.

आज पुणे में आयोजित भाजपा महाराष्ट्र प्रदेश अधिवेशन में कार्यकर्ताओं से संवाद किया।



महाराष्ट्रवासियों की आकांक्षाओं को मोदी जी के नेतृत्व वाली NDA सरकार ही पूरा कर सकती है। NDA के शासन में महाराष्ट्र ने आर्थिक व सांस्कृतिक उन्नति का नया कालखंड देखा है।



झूठ बोलने और भ्रम फैलाने… pic.twitter.com/g79yKEHM1v — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 21, 2024

About Union Minister Amit Shah's Meeting With Sugar Factory Cooperatives

Shah also held meetings with the bosses of sugar factory cooperatives and others, to work out how to diminish the clout of the NCP Sharad Pawar in this sector. At the end of the meetings, it was decided that Pune MP and Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol would be entrusted with the task.

The Union home minister had arrived in Pune on Saturday, for the BJP state convention to be held at the Balewadi Sports Complex on Sunday. He was lodged at a hotel on Senapati Bapat Road in the central part of the city, amid high security.

On Saturday evening, he held meetings with some party workers and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office-bearers, to discuss the BJP’s future strategy in Maharashtra, with important meetings lined up for the following day.

About Meeting With Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

There was a meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday morning, to discuss matters relating to the seat-sharing deal, which is to be soon worked out. Apart from this, the biggest item on the agenda was the cracking of the voter base of western Maharashtra’s powerful cooperative sector.

A senior BJP office-bearer told the FPJ that at least six top barons of Maharashtra’s sugar cooperative sector met Amit Shah on Sunday morning. However, the identities of these bigwigs were not disclosed but the office-bearer said that some of them could be given party tickets in the upcoming assembly polls from the constituencies Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

The strategy was to take on the NCP (SCP) group, which has a stronghold in the sugar and banking cooperative sectors in western Maharashtra. A key takeaway was Shah’s announcement that Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol, who is also Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperatives, would be the BJP’s point person in this political operation. Mohol will coordinate with the central leadership ahead of the state assembly polls on this subject. Western Maharashtra is crucial to the BJP.

The region has 10 Lok Sabha seats, of which the BJP-led NDA could win only four in the recent polls. The region has 58 state assembly seats and vying for these will be the BJP-led Mahayuti and candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.