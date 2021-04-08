Union Health Minister and BJP should apologize to Maharashtra for politicising Corona crisis: Nana Patole

The Congress party, which is sharing power with Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra on Thursday slammed the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and BJP for doing politics on the vaccination issue. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole demanded that Dr. Harsh Vardhan should apologise to the people of the state for his criticism over the vaccination management. ‘’Dr Harsh Vardhan is running away from his responsibility and making allegations irresponsibly against the state government,’’ he noted.

Patole attacked state BJP leaders for levelling charges against the state government instead of using their good offices to get Central assistance in the coronavirus management especially additional supply of vaccine doses when the cases are rising.

Further, Patole said it was the responsibility of the Union government and the Union Health Minister to plan for the second wave of corona in accordance with the National Disaster Management Act 2005. Instead, he alleged that the Centre and Dr Harsh Vardhan were misleading the country by making false charges.

Congress 24 X7 Helpline for Corona Free Maharashtra .

Patole admitted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was facing an unprecedented crisis and on its part, the Congress will launch the ‘’Corona free Maharashtra’’ campaign by starting 24x7 helplines in the offices of all District Congress Committees. This aims to help the people during the present crisis. The helpline will help in facilitating the availability of beds to patients, injections, and other medical services. ‘’Congress workers will work for coronamukt booths, wards, talukas, districts, and the state as a whole,’’ said Patole.

‘’Booth is not only for elections, we will also start a coronamukt booth and a war room in every district,’’ he moted.

In view of the rising blood shortage amid increasing Covid-19 cases, Patole said the party will organise blood donation camps across the state from April 14 which happens to be the birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.