Union govt slammed for slashing Remdesivir vials to state

A day after the state-wise allocation of Remdesivir, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the state required 50,000 Remdesivir vials daily and he would write to the Centre to allot more vials. "We need 50,000 Remdesivir injections daily but now we have been allotted only 26,000 injections for the next 10 days by the Centre. I appeal to the government of India to allot more injections to the state. I will write to them today."

"I will send a letter to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday to increase the allocation of the key anti-viral drug to Maharashtra," the minister said.

Tope said he will write to the Centre to increase the allocation of Remdesivir to Maharashtra, the worst Covid-19-hit state in the country.

"The state government's daily requirement is 50,000 Remdesivir injections, but the Centre's allocation is 26,000 injections per day. This is for the next 10 days, which is very serious as timely use of the injections to treat co- morbid and serious Covid-19 patients can save lives," he said.

Earlier, NCP Ministers Nawab Malik and Jitendra Awhad criticised the Centre for cut in the allocation of Remdesivir vials for Maharashtra despite rising COVID 19 cases.

Taking to Twitter Malik wrote, "The Central government has just released the allocation data of #Remdesvir injection to various states in our country. #Maharashtra requires 50,000 injections per day, which our government has been demanding. So far, we have been receiving only 36,000 injections per day and now.’’

He further noted, “According to the new allotment, Maharashtra will receive only 26,000 vials per day and this therefore will create further crisis in our state which has a high number of COVID 19 cases. We demand that the Centre allots us our requirement of 50,000 injections per day and fulfil the needs of the citizens.’’

Awhad said the Centre has decided to take over the distribution system and approximately 26,000 Remdesivir is allocated to the state. “ Why is this being done? Is this testing tolerance?’’ he asked.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis said,”Maharashtra is the biggest beneficiary. The Central government is trying to help and stop the black marketing of Remdesivir in the retail market and hence allocated the entire quota to the state logically. Maha Vikas Aghadi ministers should stop dirty politics and blame game.’’